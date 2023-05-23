Boycotting G20

It is a positive development to hear that countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Indonesia, have also indicated that they will skip the G20 meeting in IOK. This is a much-needed blow to the plan and demonstrates that the world cares about the future of Kashmiris. India cannot continue its barbaric reign of terror in the region without facing repercussions, and this signals an important move toward isolation.

Not only does the occupation of the territory violate international laws, but it also reflects an inhumane approach to the problem. Pakistan took notice of this issue last year when it was first being planned and has been vocal in its criticism of the endeavor. China was the first to join in firm opposition, and a call for strikes and protests against this tone-deaf attitude has been announced as well.

The significant number of countries either refusing to attend or uncertain about their commitment should serve as an impetus to highlight the indefinite security lockdown in IoK. It also demonstrates that these nations express solidarity with the oppressed people in Kashmir, making the idea of promoting Srinagar as a tourism destination and conference venue horribly misplaced. Since the issue surfaced, countless Kashmiris have been killed, and the true atrocities on the ground are not even reported. Organising the conference there would normalise this brutal torture.

This development also indicates that New Delhi’s attempt to use this summit for a political goal has failed. The area is nothing more than a glorified prison, and the mere thought that India believed this could pass as a good idea shows that its actions are under international scrutiny and the country is not free to do as it wishes. It serves as a powerful reminder to all of us that Kashmir has been bleeding for a very long time, and the cause must be championed on every occasion.