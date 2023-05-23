Brace for shower spell from today

LAHORE - The Met office has predicted a rainy spell (isolated heavy falls) from May 23rd (Tuesday) to May 26th (Saturday). The wind-dust storm-rain with a few hailstorm (isolated heavy falls) is likely to cover upper and central parts of the country including the provincial capi­tal. According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on May 22nd and likely to persist during the week with occasional gaps. Under the in­fluence of this weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Sargodha, Mi­anwali, Layyah, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Mandi Ba­hauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur from tomorrow. Wind-dust/thunder­storm-rain is also expected in parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltis­tan, KPK, Balochistan, Sindh and Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpin­di, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum during these days.