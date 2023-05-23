Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s daughter dubbed ‘most down-to-earth’ star kid in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been dubbed the “most down to earth” star kids in Hollywood despite having two of the most famous people as her parents. Speaking to Life & Style, an insider revealed that the 16-year-old does not want to use her parents’ money and wants to be a financial independent teen. The source said Shiloh is “one of the most down-to-earth kids in Hollywood,” before adding that the teenager is “surprisingly well-adjusted.” “She insists on earning her own money, buys most of her clothes from vintage shops and has friends from all walks of life,” a source said. “She’s mature beyond her years,” the insider commented before delving into her interests and hobbies, saying, “Shiloh is totally into the arts — acting, dancing, singing and DJing.” “She is even working with Brad producing and directing a movie,” the claimed said referring to the Babylon actor.