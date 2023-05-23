Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Capital police intensify action against smoke emitting vehicles  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 23, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad-  The Islamabad Capital Police has intensified action against smoke emitting and pressure horns vehicles for the purpose of environmental protection, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr  Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified the crackdown against vehicles causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns. In this regard all Zonal DSPs have been directed to take stern action against vehicles involved in polluting the environment. Mobile squads of Islamabad capital police have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads patrol in various areas and important boulevards of the city and are directed to take legal action against those vehicles involved in noise and smoke pollution. Special squads had been constituted as per the directions of IGP Islamabad in order to conduct regular checking and issued fine tickets against vehicles involved in noise or other environmental pollution in the city.  The purpose of this whole practice is to provide a clean environment to citizens and ensure safety of their health.

OUR STAFF REPORT

