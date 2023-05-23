Ch Wajahat quits PTI, rejoins PML-Q

LAHORE - In a major political develop­ment, a former MNA Ch Wa­jahat Hussain Monday an­nounced to rejoin the PML-Q led by his elder brother Ch Shujat Hussain, parting ways with his cousin Ch Parvez Elahi who jumped on the PTI’s band­wagon in February this year in the hope of finding a better political ca­reer in the new party.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Ch Wajahat Hussain said he was under no pressure to quit the PTI. Although Ch Wajahat had not formally joined the PTI like his cous­in Ch Parvez Elahi, he and his son Hussain Elahi had been supporting the politics of Imran Khan since the latter’s ouster from power in April last year.

Talking to journalists, Wajahat condemned the May 9 arson attacks on military installations saying that he was saddened to learn about these unfortunate happenings.

He was confident that Ch Shu­jat Hussain would accept them with open heart. “He is not only my elder brother but just like a father to me”, he added.

Before making a formal announce­ment to rejoin the PML-Q, Ch Waja­hat went to see his elder brother Ch Shujat Hussainwho welcomed him with open arms. Shujat said he wel­comed his younger brother back into the party fold. Shujat on this occasion said that the country did not need politics of hatred and division but unity to steer the country out of the current political and economic crises.

Replying to a question, Wajahat said: “Time has proved that some members in our family wrong”. He, however, expressed the hope that the entire family will get united in future. To another question, Waja­hat Hussain said he had not been in contact with Moonis Elahi for a long time. He also asked Ch Parvez Elahi to mend ties with the entire family and return back to the party.

To a question, Wajahat denied having given statements against the sons of Ch Shujat Hussain, but apol­ogized if he had hurt their senti­ments even by mistake.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Shafay Hussain stressed the need for unity in their family setting aside the personal egos. Answer­ing a question, Shafay said all cases against Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi should be decided on merit.

Shafay also hinted at the possi­bility of a seat adjustment with the PML-N in the next elections.

Meanwhile, A former PTI MNA Faiz Ullah Kamoka on Monday an­nounced to quit the party citing ar­son attacks of May 9 on military in­stallations.

While addressing a press confer­ence here, Faiz Ullah condemned the violent protests by the PTI activists following the arrest of party chair­man Imran Khan on May 9. Faiz Ullah was president of PTI’s west Punjab region and also served as member of the National Assembly from August 2018 to January 2022.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday notified Farrukh Habib as party’s president for West Punjab region in place of Faiz Ullah. Also, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi was notified as President PTI North Punjab Region.

PTI Additional Secretary Gener­al Omar Ayub Khan issued the no­tifications with the approval of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Farrukh Habib would also perform his duty as PTI Central Secretary Informa­tion as well.