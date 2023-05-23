Tuesday, May 23, 2023
CM approves new recruitment at PKLI

Staff Reporter
May 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stressed the need to ad­dress key issues of Pakistan Kidney and Liver In­stitute (PKLI) without any delay. He held a meet­ing with Dr Saeed Akhtar, chairman of the board of governors of the PKLI, alongside other doctors. The CM gave in principle approval for new recruit­ment at the PKLI, emphasising the need to expe­dite legal process for filling the vacant posts. He also pledged additional funds for establishment of Rs 5 billion endowment fund. Mohsin Naqvi or­dered for immediate reinstatement of filter clinics within the PKLI, underscoring their significance for research and development. These filter clinics will enable patients to re­ceive expert consultations via video-link, he noted. Additionally, PKLI’s role in advancing medical education and research was also highlighted. To enhance operational efficien­cy, plans were made to establish a state-of-the-art control and command centre at the PKLI.

Brace for shower spell from today

Staff Reporter

