CM inspects Bibi Pakdaman shrine expansion project

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman on Monday to inspect the progress of con­struction work on the expan­sion project. He visited various parts of the project and gave necessary instructions to im­prove the facilities for visitors. The caretaker CM appreciated the work of provincial secre­tary Communications & Works and his team, and ordered for ensuring completion of the project before Muharram. He also ordered for widening the transportation route for pil­grims. Mohsin Naqvi said com­pletion of the project would better facilitate the shrine visi­tors. Provincial Minister C&W Bilal Afzal, Secretary Auqaf, well-known architect Nayar Ali Dada and related officials were also present.