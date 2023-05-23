Tuesday, May 23, 2023
CM Murad felicitates LG representatives on oath taking ceremony

STAFF REPORT
May 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated newly elected representatives of local government (LG) on their oath-taking ceremony here on Monday. He said LG representatives would work for their constituencies beyond politics. The CM said today was the day of strengthening of democratic institutions.  He hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon hand over powers to the elected representatives after completing the LG elections. He urged the ECP to fill up LG reserved seats at the earliest so the representatives could start their work.

STAFF REPORT

