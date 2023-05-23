Court awards death sentence to murderer

SARGODHA - An additional district and sessions court awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case, here on Monday. The court sources said that on October 28, 2021, one Muhammad Abbas, a resident of Jinnah Colony, had gunned down his opponent, Muham­mad Arshad Iqbal, over a minor dis­pute. Jhal Chakian police had arrested the accused and presented challan against him in the court. After proving the charges, Judge Muhammad Ijaz awarded death sentence, along with a fine of Rs 300,000 as compensation money, to the killer. The killer was shifted to Sargodha jail for execution.

21 FOOD OUTLETS FINED

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams imposed fine on 21 food points and two milk suppliers over the law violations, here on Monday. Accord­ing to official sources, the food safety teams conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division and imposed Rs 313,000 fine over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and adulteration. A food safety team raided a unit producing substandard ‘khoya’ [condensed milk or curd] in Kot Momin and imposed Rs 18,000 fine it. Ninety-five warning notices were also served on owners of food points for selling substandard and hygienic foods in the division.

13 OUTLAWS ARRESTED:

Police on Monday arrested 13 out­laws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police said that the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 people and recovered 890g hashish, 75 li­tres liquor, three pistols 30 bore,three guns 12 bore and a rifle 44 bore from them. The accused were identified as -- Nawaz,Sajjad,Javed,Mukhtar, Zul­fiqar and others. Further investiga­tion was under way, said police.

SARGODHA ACHIEVES WHEAT PROCUREMENT TARGET

The District Sargodha achieved 100 percent wheat procurement target against set target of 107,867 metric tonnes of wheat during the campaign. Director food Allah Ditta Saqib told APP here on Monday that a total pro­curement target of 302,860 metric tonnes of wheat was set in the division while Sargodha district had achieved its target. He said that the district Khushab secured second position af­ter completing 90% wheat procure­ment target, Bhakkar got third with 52% and Mianwali district ranked fourth after achieving 41% wheat pro­curement target in the division.