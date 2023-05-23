Court will issue appropriate order in Shireen Mazari arrest case: IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stated that it would pass an appropriate order regarding the again arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s leader Dr. Shireen Mazari. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case seek­ing contempt proceeding over arrest of Shireen Mazari despite the orders of the court. Addi­tional attorney general, advocate general and inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad ap­peared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the advocate gen­eral adopted the stance that the chief commission­er of ICT had issued instructions for appropriate measures at the request of the Punjab police. Jus­tice Aurangzeb remarked that the Islamabad po­lice had obeyed the instructions of the chief com­missioner’s office and violated the orders of this court. He observed that it was a fit case to serve a show-cause notice for contempt of court. The peti­tioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that he was not allowed to meet his client in jail to this Justice Au­rangzaib inquired from the officials of Adiala Jail. The court noted that it should be remembered that these people were not named in criminal cases rather they were arrested under 16-MPO.

The court, however, noted that the IGP Islam­abad could not be served a show-cause notice of contempt of court as he was not named as a respondent in this case. The