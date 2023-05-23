Tuesday, May 23, 2023
CTD busts gangs, arrests 3 extortionists in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2023
Peshawar    -     A team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Peshawar region busted two gangs of extortionists and arrested three gangsters, the CTD stated on Monday.

CTD spokesman Bakht Munir said that the arrestees were identified as Osama of Bajaur district, Sherwan of Mohmand district and Kalimullah of Landi Kotal, Khyber district.

The accused along with other accomplices had demanded Rs20 million extortion from a man and upon refusal, they had thrown a bomb on a hujra where five persons had been injured.

The gangs were engaged in extortion demands and hand grenade assaults on villagers.

They appeared before a local court, which remanded them into the Counter Terrorism Department custody for eight days.

