CTD conducts combing operation in limits of Golra

Islamabad-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police conducted a search and combing operation in Golra police station jurisdiction, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Golra police stations by CTD and quick response team under the supervision of DSP (operations) Counter terrorism department. During the search and combing operation three suspicious individuals were shifted to the police station for verification purpose, while 50 houses, 60 suspects and 20 motorcycles were checked during the search and combing operation.

IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police apprehended 21 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Raees Khan and recovered 510 grams of heroin from his possession. Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Sharafat Hussain involved in drug peddling and recovered 560 grams of hashish from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Jahangir and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Phulgran police team arrested four accused namely Zubair Khan, Ayub Khan, Mumraiz Khan and Musa Khan and recovered 1400 grams of hashish, 350 grams of heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Adeel Nadeem and Shairvan and recovered 50 litres of alcohol from their possession.

Similarly, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Khalid Ali Anjum and recovered 170 grams of heroin from his possession.

The Ramna police team arrested a foreign national accused namely Awuzic Stanley and recovered four bottles of wine from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Asim Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested two accused namely Bilal Basharat and Alam Zaib and recovered 250 grams of heroin and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Also, Islamabad capital police teams have arrested 15 absconders during the last 24 hours involved in heinous crime, according to police spokesman.

CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility.