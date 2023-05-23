Data Privacy Law

The Ministry of Information, Technology and Telecommunication should be lauded for finalising the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023. This draft legislation is the first step in the Pakistani state recognizing the right to data privacy, which is globally recognised as an important freedom, particularly made more significant with the increased use of the internet.

The proposed legislation importantly criminalises the dissemination of personal data with a potential fine of $2 million, which is significant enough to act as a deterrent. The bill ultimately aims to address two sides of the same problem—data protection for private individuals and for businesses. For individuals, the problems range from identity theft to customer exploitation, online scams and more. For businesses, the issue of data security, and protection against illegal actions are central to running an enterprise in today’s world. There have been reports that international companies have brought up the lack of a robust law for data privacy as a reason for not investing in Pakistan in the past. It is hoped that the law, once passed, starts to change that and brings substantial legal cover for both businesses and individuals.

On the individual level, there is little in the way of any mechanisms currently that protect users from companies seeking out their data. How much data is requested, who can access this information once received, how securely it is kept and for how long are just some of the issues that the legislation needs to address. It is also heartening to see that the idea of ‘consent’ in giving access to data is introduced by this bill. Nevertheless, even once the legislation is passed, there will always be a struggle in clarifying what is ‘justified’ in data requests and how consent is taken, given that companies might make this consent mandatory for users to consume specific services. This is just the first step on the long road to protecting the data privacy of citizens, but it is good to see the government finally move in this direction.