Dr. Farrah-ul-Momineen successfully defended PhD dissertation

LAHORE - Dr. Farrah-ul-Momineen became the first scholar from the De­partment of Communica­tion, Lahore College for Women University who suc­cessfully defended her PhD dissertation entitled “Effects of Smartphone Usage on Couple, Parent-Child and Sibling Re­lationship” under the super­vision of Dr. Sumeera Batool, Head of the Department of Mass Communication LCWU.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Sumeera Batool, Head of the Department of Communica­tion, said that the importance of media research has increased manifold in today’s era to know the effects of social media. She praised Dr. Farrah-ul-Momi­neen for conducting research on the effects of smartphone usage. Dr. Farrah-ul-Momi­neen attributed this success only because of the hard work and guidance of teachers and prayers of her parents.