Dr. Farrah-ul-Momineen successfully defended PhD dissertation

LAHORE - Dr. Farrah-ul-Momineen became the first scholar from the Department of Communication, Lahore College for Women University who successfully defended her PhD dissertation entitled “Effects of Smartphone Usage on Couple, Parent-Child and Sibling Relationship” under the supervision of Dr. Sumeera Batool, Head of the Department of Mass Communication LCWU.
Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Sumeera Batool, Head of the Department of Communication, said that the importance of media research has increased manifold in today’s era to know the effects of social media. She praised Dr. Farrah-ul-Momineen for conducting research on the effects of smartphone usage. Dr. Farrah-ul-Momineen attributed this success only because of the hard work and guidance of teachers and prayers of her parents.