Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Dr Yasmin Rashid remanded in police custody for three days

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday hand­ed over Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­er Dr Yasmin Rashid to police on three-day physical remand in a case lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps command­er’s house) Lahore, during May 9 riots.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan at the start of the proceedings. AMS Ser­vices Hospital Lahore Dr Ehtasham submitted a report and apprised the court that the PTI leader had been dis­charged from the hos­pital on improving his blood pressure issue.

At this stage, the in­vestigation officer re­quested the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leader for in­vestigation. He submit­ted that her physical custody was required for photo grammatic test and voice match­ing test. However, Dr Yasmin Rashid’s coun­sel opposed the re­mand plea on medical grounds. The court, af­ter hearing arguments of the parties, handed over Dr Yasmin Rashid to police on three-day physical remand and ordered for producing her on expiry of the remand term on May 25. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House Lahore.

