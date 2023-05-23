ECP summons Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a summons to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, along with party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, to appear in person, in relation to the contempt of election commission case.

The order was issued by a 3-member commission chaired by Nisar Durrani.

The lawyers of Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar appeared before the Election Commission and requested a delay, citing more time needed to prepare the case.

The Election Commission warned to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI leaders if they fail to appear in person on the next hearing on June 5th. The case centers around allegations of contempt of the Election Commission and failure to comply with its orders.