Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Ex-Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari formally joins PML-N

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2023
LAHORE     -    Former Deputy Speaker Punjab As­sembly Dost Mohammad Mazari for­mally joined the PML-N in a meeting with party’s senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday. Maryam Nawaz Welcomed Mazari into the party fold and hoped that his entry in the party would give a further boost to the PML-N in the south Pun­jab region. Mazari had joined ranks with the PML-N during the no-trust motion against former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and later during the election of a new chief minister. He was also manhandled by the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers during the election of Hamza Shahbaz as new chief minister. The PTI later filed a no-trust motion against Dost Mazari, but there was no voting on the motion as the political crisis in Punjab lingered on for months due to interventions by the Lahore High Court.

Our Staff Reporter

