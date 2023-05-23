FESCO install 100,000 new electricity meters

FAISALABAD - More than 100,000 new elec­tricity meters have been installed and replaced during the last one month, and the process is still un­der way in the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) region. FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Bashir Ahmad told an e-kutchehry, or­ganised on official Face­book page for consumers, said on Monday that there was no shortage of elec­tricity meters at the com­pany’s office. He said the conduct of online kutcheh­ries was not only reducing problems of consumers but also helping the FESCO officers get feedback from consumers directly.