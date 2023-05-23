FESCO install 100,000 new electricity meters

FAISALABAD - More than 100,000 new electricity meters have been installed and replaced during the last one month, and the process is still under way in the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) region. FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Bashir Ahmad told an e-kutchehry, organised on official Facebook page for consumers, said on Monday that there was no shortage of electricity meters at the company’s office. He said the conduct of online kutchehries was not only reducing problems of consumers but also helping the FESCO officers get feedback from consumers directly.