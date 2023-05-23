Fighting rages in Sudan’s capital as truce deadline nears

KHARTOUM-Gunfire and explosions again rocked Sudan’s capital Monday, hours before a one-week humanitarian ceasefire was due to take effect after a series of previous truce deals were all violated.

The United States and Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that the ceasefire agreed between the rival camps would take effect at 9:45 pm (1945 GMT) Monday to enable humanitarian assistance to civilians.

Desperate residents voiced hopes that the new agreement will stem the brutal warfare that has shaken the capital Khartoum and other parts of the impoverished country.

Fighting erupted on April 15 between the army, led by Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by Burhan’s former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The two sides on Sunday affirmed that they would respect the ceasefire, which was welcomed by the United Nations, African Union and East African bloc IGAD.