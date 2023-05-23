First air taxi service in Pakistan

Elite in Pakistan will enjoy luxury travel service as first air taxi service has been launched in Karachi.

The first-ever online air taxi service will allow customers to conveniently book flight on their preferred time and destination through a user-friendly mobile app, similar to booking a taxi, from the comfort of their homes

Sky Wings Aviation Chief Operating Officer (COO), Imran Aslam Khan, said that the aircraft designated for aerial tours, DA 40 Diamond series, has arrived in Pakistan, following a successful test flight. The single-engine plane has a seating capacity of four passengers.

He said the primary goal of the air taxi service was to provide emergency transportation from Karachi to remote areas in rural Sindh and Balochistan.

The German manufactured aircraft can fly at a speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour and has a flight range of 2,000 kilometres, making it an ideal choice for efficient air travel.

Imran said that the mobile app, set to launch soon, will enable citizens to select their desired time and destination.

The fare for air taxi will be significantly low as compared to typical charter services, which start at a cost of Rs2.5 million for a trip from Karachi to various cities in Sindh and Balochistan.

Imran said the service would commence with eight aircraft of different capacities, with plans to add more planes in the near future.

“The service is not limited to political, religious, or business personalities, but will be accessible to the people from all walks of life," he added.

He said that the journey from Karachi to Gwadar will take approximately three hours, while Nawabshah can be reached within one hour and 15 minutes.

The Sky Wings has also launched an air ambulance service and one-day pilot programme, ensuring efficient and prompt services for those who need it.