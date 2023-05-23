Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola  

May 23, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2000 and was sold at Rs 237,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 235,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,714 to Rs 203,446 from Rs 201,732, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 186,493 from Rs 184,920. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 50 to close at Rs 2900 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 42.87 to Rs 2486.28. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $05 to $1972 against its sale at $1977, the association reported.

