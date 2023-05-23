Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar has said that the government was committed to ensuring that the new budget brings economic prosperity for all sectors of the economy and that resources were equitably distributed among various sectors.

He said this while chairing a meeting on budgetary proposals presented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on budgetary proposals for the Federal Budget 2023-24 which were discussed in detail.

Finance Minister reiterated the resolve of the government to provide a business and people-friendly budget.