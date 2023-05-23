Govt decides strict measures to stop canal water pilferage

MULTAN - Punjab government has decided to take strict measures to stop the theft of canal water across the province. Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed admin­istration and police to launch crackdown against water pilfer­ers. He expressed these views while presiding over joint meet­ing of Irrigation department, Agriculture, Police and district administration here on Mon­day. He also directed to stop the damage to farmers rights’ and government revenue by stop­ping pilferage of canal water.

Committees headed by Assis­tant Commissioners have been made functional in Tehsils re­garding it. Police and irrigation representatives in the commit­tees will conduct operations through effective patrolling, he added. He informed that crimi­nal cases would be registered against water pilferers under non-bailable sections. Com­missioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to collect water charges (Tawan) from water pil­ferers and also submit challan report. Likewise, special teams of Agriculture department have been formed for crackdown against fake pesticides. Mr Khat­tak, directed to lodge cases against the mafia by taking sam­ples of fertilizers and pesticides and also aware the growers about losses of substandard and non-registered seeds. Agricul­ture department has launched a special awareness campaign to enhance production.

Commissioner maintained that the proposals regarding the agricultural policy of the farmers’ representatives will be sent to the Punjab government. Commissioner Aamir Khattak also ordered to ensure effective follow-up of cases registered on fake pesticides.

ELDERLY MAN DIES IN ROAD MISHAP

An elderly man died after a mo­torcycle collided with a car near Emerson College Bosan road here on Monday. According to Rescue officials, a 55 years old Sohail son of Ramzan resident of New Mul­tan was taking a turn near Emer­son College when his motorcycle collided with a car. As a result, he died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

FIVE HURT AS PASSENGER VAN OVERTURNED

At least five persons including four females sustained injuries as a passenger van turned turtle after hitting by tractor trolley near 16 Pull Dunya Pur Road here on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Dunyapur from Multan and sud­denly hit a tractor trolley due to over speeding and turned turtle.

As a result, five passengers including five females and one male sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the informa­tion, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first-aid. The injured included Hanifan Bibi w/o Judge Ali, Mu­hammad Aqeel s/o Muhammad Saeed, Ali Hamza and others.