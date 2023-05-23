Transporters ask govt to punish May 9 rioters

Peshawar - All Pakistan Goods Transport Association has demanded the government to punish the rioters who had damaged both public and private property on May 9.

The transporters, while addressing a news conference on Monday, said that those who invaded the Jinnah House and Radio Pakistan shouldn’t be given any chance to avoid punishment, in addition to destroying the private transportation vehicles.

The association members said that sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and other national institutions had always shielded the country from the evil plans of enemies.

According to Malik Khwaja Muhammad, the union president, Pakistan’s opponents have been waiting for a chance to attack Pakistan for the past 75 years but have been unsuccessful.

In any venue, he asserted, transporters will continue to support national institutions. A demonstration in favour of the Pakistan Army and the Chief of the Army Staff was earlier held by the transporters in front of the press club.