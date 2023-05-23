Hashoo Foundation, Mobilink Bank join hands to empower MSMEs

ISLAMABAD-Hashoo Foundation (HF) and Mobilink Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly enhance financial inclusion for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This collaboration strives to empower MSMEs supported and trained by Hashoo Foundation, fostering their entrepreneurial journey.

Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO of Mobilink Bank, and Ms. Ayesha Khan, CEO of HF and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) at Hashoo Group signed the agreement. With a specific focus on fostering an inclusive banking ecosystem, this partnership harnesses the potential of digital onboarding processes and grants entrepreneurs’ access to a diverse range of essential financial products and solutions. As part of the agreement, female beneficiaries of HF will also gain access to the Bank’s Bint-e-Hawwa product. ”Hashoo Foundation has positively impacted the lives of three million people through its signature programs like Entrepreneurship Training Hub and Incubation Center (ETHIC) and received multiple awards including the International Forum (iF) Social Impact Prize, BBC Global Challenge Award, and the Clinton Global Initiatives Award, for empowering women through various value chain approaches,” said Ayesha Khan, CEO of Hashoo Foundation, at the MoU signing ceremony here.

Sharing his thoughts at the signing ceremony, Ghazanfar Azzam said, “Mobilink Bank’s partnership with HF is a powerful catalyst for change, as it fuels the growth of women-led SMEs and micro enterprises, creating a ripple effect of empowerment, prosperity and a more equitable financial landscape.” He said that Mobilink Bank, through this partnership, is committed to enabling the growth and success of small businesses amidst a rapidly evolving economic landscape.