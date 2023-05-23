Tuesday, May 23, 2023
IGP Punjab orders 3 DSPs' new postings    

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 23, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued transfer and posting orders of three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in the district, informed a police spokesman on Monday. According to him, a notification in this regard has also been issued. IGP Punjab   has transferred Assistant Deputy Superintendent (ASP) Zainab Ayub, who was serving as SDPO Taxila Rawalpindi, and posted her as new SDPO Saddar Circle. ASP Muhammad Ishaq Jawad, serving as SDPO Saddar Circle, replaced her as new SDPO Taxila. Similarly, DSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) Rawalpindi Region Ghulam Asghar Chandia was also transferred and appointed as SDPO Taxila Circle, the spokesman said. All the three police officials have assumed their duties.

OUR STAFF REPORT

