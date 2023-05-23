IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has resolved the prob­lem of a citizen of Bhakkar, who complained about the delay in payment of the bill for the construction work done in Darya Khan police station. The IGP immediately took RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on a conference call and gave telephonic instructions. He heard the com­plaints of the citizens on the occasion of a sur­prise visit to the 1787 Complaint Center at the Central Police Office. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered RPO Sargodha to resolve the issue of contractor under personal supervision.