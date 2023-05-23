Tuesday, May 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues

Agencies
May 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has resolved the prob­lem of a citizen of Bhakkar, who complained about the delay in payment of the bill for the construction work done in Darya Khan police station. The IGP immediately took RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on a conference call and gave telephonic instructions. He heard the com­plaints of the citizens on the occasion of a sur­prise visit to the 1787 Complaint Center at the Central Police Office. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered RPO Sargodha to resolve the issue of contractor under personal supervision.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1684820729.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023