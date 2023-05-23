IHC issues notices in bail plea of Qureshi

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notice to the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police and the Interior Secretary in a petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, seeking protective bail as well as details of the cases registered against him.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the case and directed the respondents to submit the details of the cases against Qureshi by May 24.

During the hearing, Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter Mehar Bano Qureshi along with her counsels Barrister Faeza Asad and Taimoor Malik appeared before the court.

Qureshi’s counsel requested the bench to issue directions to the authorities to clarify if there were any cases registered against his client apart from the ones already known to the legal team. He also prayed to the court to issue orders for Qureshi to be presented before the court.

At this, the judge asked that they had heard in the media that he had been released. The counsel responded that his release was depending on an undertaking that was still to be submitted.

The IHC bench issued notices and deferred the hearing till May 24 for further proceedings.

Talking to the journalists after the hearing, Qureshi’s counsel Taimoor Malik said that he was not being allowed by the authorities to see his client in jail. He added that not even his daughter is being allowed to see her father.

He further said that nothing can be said about the undertaking unless a meeting is held with the PTI leader. He added that the legal team would once again try to visit him in jail today.

Separately, the IHC bench extended PTI leader Babar Awan’s bail till June 5 as the public prosecutor sought time to submit the case report.

In this matter, the IHC bench comprising chief justice heard the case related to Babar Awan’s security bond. The IHC Bar president Naveed Malik appeared before the court on behalf of his client. However, the public prosecutor sought time to submit the case report.

Later, the bench directed the IGP Islamabad and secretary interior to submit the record of the cases against Babar Awan on the next hearing.