IHC serves contempt notice to IGP in Shireen Mazari arrest case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served contempt notice to IGP in PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrest case.

PTI leader moved IHC for contempt proceedings over her arrest despite securing bail from the Islamabad High Court.

The hearing was conducted by IHC Judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. The court after issuing a contempt notice to IGP adjourned the further hearing into the case until May 25.

Former Human Rights minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari was rearrested for the fourth time, moments after she was released from Adiala Jail.

Sources told that the Punjab police arrested the PTI leader from outside Adiala Jail – the fourth time in the last 10 days.

Taking to Twitter, Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada – the lawyer of Shireen Mazari – said that the former human rights minister has been arrested for the “fourth time” in the last 10 days.