ISLAMABAD - The IHC on Monday served notices to the capital’s police in a petition regard­ing the custody of PTI’s leaders Ali Mu­hammad Khan and Maleeka Bokhari. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case against the alleged ar­rest of 2 leaders. The representative of Islamabad Police expressed ignorance over the custody of Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan. The petition­ers’ lawyer Barrister Taimoor adopted stance that his clients were in custody of Islamabad police under 16-MPO.