Improving public transport in Karachi  

I am writing to express my concern about the deteriorating state of public transport in our beloved city, Karachi. The current public transport system is failing to meet the needs of the growing population, leading to immense inconvenience for commuters and negatively impacting the overall quality of life in the city.

In the past year, I have personally witnessed a significant increase in the fear associated with using buses as a mode of transportation in Karachi. Previously, there was a sense of security and trust among passengers. However, over time, the quality of services provided by local buses has declined, contributing to the rise in apprehension and concerns among commuters.

The new buses introduced for locals have raised fares and only serve limited routes. This leaves us with no choice but to rely on crowded local buses, enduring the scorching heat and paying more than before.

I think that the concerned authorities should improve the bus fleet by involving the public’s feedback and prioritizing the local’s affordability. The newly introduced buses should expand their routes to ease transportation.

By prioritizing and improving public transport in Karachi, we can alleviate traffic congestion, reduce air pollution, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents. A reliable and efficient public transport system will not only benefit the citizens but also contribute to the sustainable development of our city.

KHANSA JABBAR,

Karachi.

