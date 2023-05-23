Imran asks supporters to stay peaceful even if he is arrested today

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Monday asked his supporters to remain peaceful in case he is arrested today.

“I urge people to remain peaceful because if you get violent, they will get a chance to crack­down again. We have to always protest peace­fully.” PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that there were chances of his arrest in Islamabad on Tuesday. “I have all the bails required but the situation is such that they can arrest me again,” he claimed.

Imran Khan also suspected that anchorper­son Imran Riaz Khan was tortured in custody. “I fear that he has been tortured so much that they are waiting for his injuries to heal so he can be presented in court.”

Khan further claimed that the “master­minds” behind the crackdown on PTI have no understanding of politics, history or human behaviour. “A political party cannot be elimi­nated like this … how will you eliminate the vote bank? The crackdown has only increased our vote bank.

“People are not stupid, you cannot stop the truth from coming forward in the times of so­cial media. Will you put millions of people in jail? Are people not seeing what is happening?”

Imran Khan claimed that “spoilers” during the May 9 protests were behind setting fire to mili­tary installations, particularly the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence.

In an interview with John Pienaar on Times Radio, Imran said: “You can easily the faces who were egging on the people and it wasn’t our people. All our officer bearers were asking peo­ple to stay peaceful and not enter the house.”

The PTI chief further stated that he had no idea if he was to be arrested again, saying that if he was re-arrested, “there won’t be much of a reaction because the PTI leadership was either in jail or in hiding”.

“We are convinced that this was pre-planned, they wanted to blame the violence on us and justify the crackdown,” Imran said, claiming that 25 “unarmed protesters” were shot dead and demanded an independent investigation into the events of May 9.