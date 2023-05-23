Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Imran Khan condemns Shireen Mazari's re-arrest

Web Desk
10:58 AM | May 23, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned the re-arrest of party leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said Shireen Mazari was arrested from outside the Adiala jail again after her release orders were issued by the court.

“This regime is sinking to new lows. Her health is fragile and subjecting her to this ordeal by re-arresting her despite courts giving her bail is simply trying to break her spirit,” the PTI chief wrote.

Khan said such tactics could not break the detained party leader “as she has more courage than most people I have come across in my life”.

“However, the country is rapidly descending towards becoming a Banana republic where might is right,” he concluded.

Police have arrested several PTI leaders and workers in the wake of the May 9 protests that erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

