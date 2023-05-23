Imran Khan joins NAB investigation in NCA £190m scandal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a probe in National Crime Agency £190m scandal.

The former prime minister along with his wife Bushra Bibi appeared before NAB’s Combined Investigation Team. Sources said Imran Khan has been asked to respond to 20 questions regarding the transfer of £190m from the United Kingdom.

Former prime minister Imran Khan was earlier summoned on May 18 in a ‘personal capacity’ in National Crime Agency £190m scandal, but he did not show up.

The body has also sought a record of freezing £190m, the sources said. Earlier in the day Bushra Bibi was granted interim bail by the accountability court.

Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.