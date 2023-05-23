Imran Khan secures interim bail in eight cases from ATC

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in eight cases registered against him.

The former prime minister — who is facing a number of cases — reached the Islamabad judicial complex, ahead of his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at its Rawalpindi office in the £190 million settlement case.

The pre-arrest bail pleas were taken up by AC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas. The prosecutor opposing the extension in interim bail of the former premier said he is not joining the investigation despite court orders.

The accused has to join the investigation after security interim bail but Imran Khan is saying his leg is injured and he cannot join the probe.

To this, Salman Safdar, the former prime minister’s counsel in his arguments before the court said his client booked in over 160 cases and added they are ready to join the investigation.

The investigation officer is not interested to leave his office, Safdar said and added Imran Khan will respond to the questionnaire within three days.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides extended interim bail of Imran Khan in eight cases until June 8. The judge also directed the JIT to inform the court how they want Imran Khan to join the investigation.

Security was beefed up at the judicial complex and the NAB office ahead of the PTI chief’s arrival and a heavy contingent of police were deployed there to deal with any untoward incident.

Ready to join investigation: Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan in his statement before the anti-terrorism court said he is ready to join the investigation but wants a JIT in line with the LHC verdict.

“I put my life at risk every time I leave the house,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said and said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also confirmed a life threat to him.