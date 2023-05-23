India cannot change course of history by holding G20 meeting in IIOJK: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK) - ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry An­war ul Haq, while referring to the disputed legacy of In­dian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has said that India cannot change the course of history by hold­ing a G-20 meeting in Srinagar. While addressing a special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly on Monday, the PM said that India cannot hood­wink the world by display­ing tricolor (Indian flags) on lamp-posts in Srinagar while shutting down businesses and crippling normal life in IIOJK. India’s tactics, he said, were bound to fail. Terming the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation struggle as part of the com­pletion of the Pakistan move­ment, the PM said that India must bear in mind the fact that it cannot subdue Kashmiris by suppressing their sentiments and legitimate political aspi­rations. The PM expressed his profound gratitude to For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari for attending the special session of the assem­bly. The PM in his speech also mentioned the historical, cul­tural, religious linkages and unbreakable ties between the people of Kashmir and Paki­stan. The prime minister, on the occasion, hailed Bilaw­al Bhuutto for presenting the case of Kashmir in a vociferous manner on India’s soil. “The world saw what happened during the Shanghai Cooper­ation Organization meeting held in Goa recently”, he said. Referring to the Indian bar­barism and brutalities in IIO­JK, the PM said that the world should take effective cogni­zance of the worsening politi­cal and human rights in IIOJK. He pointed out that the Indi­an forces deployed in the re­gion had martyred hundreds of thousands of innocent and unarmed civilians in the re­gion. He said that the molesta­tion of thousands of women by the Indian forces and the pres­ence of thousands of unnamed graves of those who were killed by the occupying forces of India during fake encoun­ters serve as an eye-opener for the world.