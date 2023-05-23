Interim CM Naqvi urges PM for public holiday on May 25 to pay tribute to martyrs

Punjab interim Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, on Tuesday, requested Prime Minister Shehbaz to declare May 25th as a public holiday. The purpose behind this request is to allow the entire nation to pay tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies who sacrificed their lives for the nation's honour and peace.

The announcement follows a series of unfortunate incidents during the May 9 protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Protestors associated with PTI were reported to have dismembered symbols of national glory and displayed disrespect towards the portraits of martyrs. These actions have led to a widespread outcry and a call for recognition of the sacrifices made by these brave men.

As a result of the public sentiment, the federal government already declared the observance of National Martyr Day on May 25. This day will serve as an opportunity to honour and remember the courageous individuals who laid down their lives in service to the country.

CM Naqvi's tweet has garnered attention across the nation, with citizens expressing their support for his request. By declaring May 25th as a public holiday, the government aims to provide an opportunity for every Pakistani to reflect on the invaluable sacrifices made by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

The proposed public holiday is expected to foster a sense of unity and gratitude within the nation, allowing citizens to participate in events and ceremonies commemorating the martyrs' selflessness. It will serve as a reminder of the nation's commitment to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for Pakistan's prosperity and security.

The announcement has also prompted discussions regarding the need to promote a culture of respect and reverence for national symbols and martyrs. Authorities are emphasising the significance of safeguarding these symbols as they represent the sacrifices and struggles endured by the nation's heroes.

As the nation prepares to observe National Martyr Day and potentially commemorate it with a public holiday, the government and various organisations are coordinating efforts to organise events and activities that will celebrate the memory of the fallen heroes. These initiatives aim to reinforce national unity, patriotism, and the importance of upholding the dignity and honor of the nation.