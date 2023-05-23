Inverter fans production witnesses boom

ISLAMABAD-The electric fan industry has witnessed a boom in the production and sale of inverter fans after the government’s decision to ban the production of conventional high electricity consuming fans. Talking to WealthPK, Mohammad Yusuf, Sales Manager at the Royal Fans, said, “Inverter fans manufacture was started a few years back amidst the energy crisis. Initially, the production was limited to a few manufacturers, but with the rise in power tariffs and recurring power outages, more people opted for the inverter fans.”

“With the resurgence of power cuts once again, a tremendous increase in the demand for inverter fans is being witnessed. At present, our 50 percent production is of inverter fans,” he added. He said advanced technology was employed in the manufacture of an inverter fan for high-speed and optimum performance while consuming less power. “Our inverter fan is under 55 watt and it saves around 60 percent of your fan electricity bill.

These fans run seamlessly without noise. On AC input, the performance is stable from 130 to 260 volts, while on DC (direct current), it can last upwards of 12 hours on the battery,” he added. “With the increase in production of inverter fans, our exports have also increased. Currently, we are supplying fans to Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and South African countries,” said the Royal Fans sales manager. Talking about the inverter fans’ affordability, he said the price of an inverter fan was slightly higher than the price of a conventional fan. At the Royal Fans, the price range of a conventional fan starts from Rs8,695 and that of an inverter fan from Rs9,100, he added. Appreciating the government’s decision to ban the manufacture of inefficient fans, he said the initiative was welcomed by the industry, as it would help save unnecessary electricity consumption. Talking about the current stock of the conventional fans, he said, “We manufacture fans as per demand and it is not that we keep them in stock for coming years, so banning old traditional fans will not impact the industry which is already manufacturing inverter fans.”

“Our inverter fan consumes only 30 watts per hour at the maximum speed and 5 watts at the very low speed,” said Hamza Ishfaq, Assistant Sales Manager at the Lahore Fans. “The price of our inverter fan ranges from Rs14,100 to Rs24,000 and that of a conventional one from Rs12,100 to Rs21,100,” he said. “Currently, the inverter fan production is in full swing at the Lahore Fans, as it is in high demand in the country. In addition to meeting the domestic demand, we are also exporting inverter fans to neighboring countries like Bangladesh,” he added.

The ban on the manufacture of inefficient fans is part of the Energy Efficient Conservation Policy amid high energy costs and an impending energy crisis. From July this year onwards, the fan industry will stop manufacturing conventional fans. The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) is also advocating for consumer awareness about the responsible use of energy and replacement of inefficient appliances with efficient ones.