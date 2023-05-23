Islamabad Club Reds lift Islamabad Club Cricket League title  

LAHORE - Islamabad Club Reds lifted the title of Islamabad Club Cricket League by thrashing Islamabad Club Blues by 10 wickets at Oval Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Majid Khan, former captain of Pakistan cricket team, was the chief guest of the final while former PCB COO Shafaqat Naghmi, Islamabad Club Cricket Committee senior member Zubair Nasir, Test cricketer Yasir Hameed and others dignities were also present there. In the final, Islamabad Club Blues scored 175-6 in 20 overs, thanks to Ashas Gill’s 89 and Raza Akram’s 25 runs, while Ahmed Taj dismissed 3 for 36. In reply, Islamabad Reds chased the target in 13th over with unbeatable opening partnership between Umer Kiyani and Salman Chaudhry of 176 runs. Umer Kayani smashed unbeatable century with 10 massive sixes and 6 fours in just 40 balls while Salman Chaudhry hammered unbeaten 72. Umar Kayani was named player of the match and tournament.