Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Jamshed Cheema, wife Musarrat decide to quit PTI

Web Desk
11:47 AM | May 23, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered fresh blows as Jamshed Cheem and his wife Musarrat Cheema have decided to party ways with embattled Imran Khan.

The development was confirmed by their lawyer, stating that he held separate meetings with them in jail. “I am confident that they would quit the PTI as soon as they come out of jail,” he said.

The husband-wife duo has been detained for 12 days in the wake of the May 9 protests that had erupted following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in a corruption case related to the Al-Qadir Trust.

Earlier, several PTI leaders, including Malik Aslam Amin, Hisham Inamullah, have parted ways with the party over May 9 vandalism when angry PTI protesters attacked public and military installations in various cities.

A day earlier, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and reached out to his brother Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) chief, to unite the country through politics.

