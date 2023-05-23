Judicial commission on audio leaks starts work

ISLAMABAD - A three-member judicial com­mission formed to inquire into the veracity of the wide circu­lation of audio in the media and social media Monday an­nounced that its proceedings will be made public.

The commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior judge of the top court, and comprising Chief Justice Ba­lochistan High Court (BHC) Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq conducted its proceedings in Courtroom No.7 of the Supreme Court.

The Attorney General for Paki­stan (AGP) was directed to issue notices to all parties concerned. The commission said; “If a par­ty does not receive the notice, it should be posted outside its residence.” “After the notice is received by the concerned per­son, the proof should be provid­ed in the form of a photograph or signature,” said Justice Faez.

Cabinet Division on May 20 had issued a notification for set­ting up of the judicial commis­sion to investigate the leaked audio clips allegedly involving some current and former mem­bers of the superior judicia­ry and their family members to determine their “veracity” and “impact on the independence of the judiciary”.

Onset of the proceedings, Jus­tice Faez inquired from the at­torney general: “Under which law the commission is constitut­ed?” AGP Mansoor Usman Awan replied that the commission has been set up under the Commis­sion of Inquiry Act, 2016.

The judicial commission then announced that it would make the proceedings public. Howev­er, it added that the commission could review any request for an in-camera session if any sensi­tive matter is brought to light.

Justice Faez said that the pro­ceedings of the commission will be held in the Supreme Court Is­lamabad building, adding that if a request comes from the two elderly women, who are includ­ed among persons, have to be probed, then the commission can also go to Lahore.

The commission then instruct­ed the attorney general to provide mobile phones and SIM cards for the commission. It was decided that the phone number will be made public. Justice Faez said; “It is our responsibility to appoint the secretary of the commission.”

The commission also directed the attorney general to appoint a relevant agency for the verifi­cation of the material. “Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) can be contacted to verify the audio leaks,” the presiding judge said. Stressing that the commis­sion has been set up “only to de­termine facts”, the SC judge said, “If a person says that the voice in the audio is not theirs, or has been tampered with, it has to be verified beforehand.”

To this end, he instructed that a member of the forensic agen­cy should be present during the proceedings so that if anyone refuses, there can be immediate verification.

Further emphasizing the pow­er and the limitations of the probe panel, he said that the commission would take no ac­tion against a judge. He added, “There will be no interference in the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council.” He also added, “The commission has the power to issue summons to those not complying with its orders.”

However, the commission will only issue notices, Justice Faez said, adding that efforts would be made not to issue summons to anyone. Moreover, on the mat­ter of making the proceedings public, he said that an adver­tisement will be issued to pro­vide information to the public. He added that the orders of the commission will be shared on­line. The members decided that every action of the commission should be shared on a website so that there is no confusion.

Upon that the attorney gener­al suggested that the updates be uploaded in PDF format so that no changes can be made. How­ever, Justice Faez said; “I have heard that there can be chang­es in the PDF as well.” The com­mission further instructed AG Awan to submit the audios, and four copies of their certified transcript by Wednesday; the names, contact numbers and addresses of all persons con­cerned were also requested. “If the audio conversation between two persons is about a third party, the latter can participate in the proceedings,” the com­mission observed.

The commission’s proceed­ings will be held on Saturday (May 27) at 10am.