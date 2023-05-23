Koepka wins PGA Championship as magic Block shines at Oak Hill

ROCHESTER-Brooks Koepka claimed a PGA Championship hat-trick and a landmark major win for LIV Golf on Sunday but the day also belonged to Michael Block, a 46-year-old club professional, who capped a golfing fairytale with a hole-in-one.

Koepka, saying he had learned his lessons from last month’s Masters when he led by two going into the final round before a collapse opened the door for Jon Rahm to grab the Green Jacket, began the day with a one-shot advantage and would not let go.

In a cool, clinical display, Koepka returned a three-under 67 for a winning total of nine-under 271 and a two-shot victory over world number two Scottie Scheffler and Norway’s Viktor Hovland. “I just learned I knew what I did in Augusta,” Koepka told reporters. “I spent the whole night thinking about it. “I knew what I did and I knew I was never going to come out and think that way again. “Didn’t do that.”

The win gives Koepka a fifth major and third PGA Championship to go with back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019. With 33-year-old Koepka clinging to a one-shot lead, the turning point came at the par four 16th where the big-hitting American had a birdie and Hovland a double-bogey after trouble in a fairway bunker, opening up a four-shot cushion.

Scheffler began the day four shots back but by the back nine had put himself back in the thick of the chase. In the end a terrible third round had put him in too big a hole that even the joint best round of the day, a five-under 65, could not dig him out of.

Hovland, bidding to become the first Norwegian man to win a golf major, closed with a 68 to grab a share of second. “It sucks right now, but it is really cool to see that things are going the right direction,” said Hovland, who has now contended in the last three majors with a tie for second at the British Open and tie for seventh at the Masters.

“If I just keep taking care of my business and just keep working on what I’ve been doing, I think we’re going to get one of these soon.”

Australian Cam Davis (65), Kurt Kitayama (65) and Bryson DeChambeau (70) finished six shots back in a tie for fourth. The win will be remembered as a landmark moment for LIV Golf, with Koepka’s major victory being the first by a member of the controversial Saudi-bankrolled circuit, providingbadly needed validation.

Critics of LIV Golf have branded the big-money venture as uncompetitive and little more than a sportwashing enterprise by a country eager to polish its human rights record. Koepka’s win will not end the human rights questions but will give LIV Golf a bit of the credibility and respect it is demanding.

“This is incredible. This is wild,” said Koepka, who had seen his career stalled much of the last two years by knee injuries and surgery. “I look back at where we were two years ago, everything that’s gone on, I’m so happy I’m kind of at a loss for words. “But this is just the coolest thing.”