KP Governor asks youth to thwart anti-national elements’ ambitions

Peshawar - Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emphasized the importance of inclusivity for disabled children, stating that they are an integral part of society and should never be left alone in any circumstances. He urged the youth of the country to actively discourage violence and embrace decency, values, traditions, respect, and ethics in their lives. These remarks were made during his speech as the chief guest at a ceremony where scholarships were distributed among disabled students.

Health Advisor to the Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar, former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani, former member of the provincial assembly Atif ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, faculty members, and students were present at the event. Addressing the students, the governor highlighted the collective responsibility of all citizens towards the development, unity, and security of the country. He expressed his deep concern over the events of May 9, which had deeply affected every patriotic Pakistani. The governor urged the youth to collaborate with national and defence institutions to safeguard public and state property and to thwart the ambitions of anti-national elements.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali praised the KMU vice-chancellor, faculty members, and university administration for their commendable initiative of waiving the complete fees for disabled students. As the chancellor, he has instructed all universities to prioritize disabled children in admissions and waive their fees. He further emphasized that disabled students should be given special emphasis on employment opportunities. He stated that every child has the right to essential services, including quality education, and disabled children should have equal opportunities to excel in various fields, including medicine. The governor also expressed his commitment to enhancing the reputation of Khyber Medical University as an important educational institution.

During the ceremony, the governor personally distributed fee waiver certificates to 80 disabled students pursuing medical and allied health sciences, as well as scholarship cheques to 19 female students who received scholarships from USAID. He planted a sapling on the university lawn and inaugurated the newly constructed administration block. Additionally, the governor was briefed by VC Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq about funding issues related to the proposed Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Swat, a hospital supported financially by the federal government in KMU, the treatment of Thalassemia disease, and the public health reference laboratory. The governor assured that he would address these problems by convening a meeting of the relevant departments in the upcoming week to allocate funds and include these projects in the next Annual Development Program (ADP).

PM approves Rs20b for uplift of tribal districts: Governor

The incumbent Federal government recognizes the hardships faced by the tribal people, leading Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif to approve a substantial fund of 20 billion rupees for development projects in the merged tribal districts. After enduring two decades of severe militancy, it is time to acknowledge their sacrifices and ensure that they enjoy the same basic rights as other citizens of the country.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, expressed these sentiments during a public gathering in Bara on Monday. This historic visit by the Governor and ten Provincial Ministers to Bara emphasizes their commitment to addressing the problems faced by the tribal communities. They value the tribal population and are dedicated to finding solutions.