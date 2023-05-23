LoI on China-Pakistan agricultural S&T collaboration signed

ISLAMABAD - An LoI (Letter of Intent) on China-Pakistan agricultural science and technology collaboration between Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences (SAAS ) and University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) was signed.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), this significant event marks a new chapter of agricultural collaboration expansion and enrichment between Pakistan and China.

As per the LoI, both institutions intend to work together to develop a collaborative agreement whereby the institutions may participate in joint teaching, training, research, and other agreed activities to further enhance the program and the relationship between the two institutions.

Both parties agree to encourage the development of the exchange programme based on their respective academic and educational needs.

This includes post-harvest treatment of agricultural products; integrated pest management of agricultural products in rice, corn, and nut fruits; interaction of molecular mechanisms between the pests and agricultural products; development and utilisation of agricultural product resources; characterisation and evaluation of germplasm; deployment of specialty maize hybrids, and more.

The LoI signing was witnessed by SAAS President Prof Cai Youming and UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Prof Iqrar expressed hopes of learning from China’s experience in post-harvest processing of agricultural products, biological breeding, product innovation, technical services, and results transformation.

The two sides aim to complement each other’s advantages and establish a robust exchange mechanism.