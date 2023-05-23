Man kills sister over monetary dispute

FAISALABAD - A man shot dead his sister over a monetary dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that one Asim of Chak No 272-RB demanded money from his sister Nida, but she refused, which enraged him and he shot dead his sis­ter. The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The killer fled the crime scene, he added.

3,300 BAGS OF WHEAT RECOVERED

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has recovered 3,300 bags of wheat in the tehsil. A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that AC Sam­mundri conducted raids and recovered 2,200 bags of wheat from a godown in Chak No 209-GB, and 600 wheat bags from the ‘dera’ [outhouse] of Numberdar in Chak No 208-GB.

Similarly, the AC Sammundri also recov­ered 500 bags of wheat from another godown in Chak No 209-GB. Further action against the accused was under way, he added.

3 DACOITS ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Kotwali police have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them. A spokesman said here on Mon­day that a police team conducted a raid near the PTCL building and arrested members of a dacoit gang, identified as Imtiaz, Maniwal and Nazeer. The accused were wanted to the po­lice in a number of dacoity, robbery and oth­er cases. The police also recovered mobile-phones and cash from the accused, he added.

TWO FOUND DEAD

The persons were found dead in different localities, here on Monday. Sources said that the body of a 33-year-old man was found floating in canal water near Pull Abdullah, Samundri Road, when people of the area in­formed Rescue 1122.