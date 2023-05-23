Tuesday, May 23, 2023
May 9 violent incidents condemned, stern punishment demended

Riaz Khan
May 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Marrdan    -    The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strongly condemned the violent incidents that occurred on May 9 and demanded swift and stringent action against those responsible for vandalizing and attacking military installations, government properties, and public assets.

During a press conference held at Mardan Press Club, former provincial minister Abdul Subhan Khan expressed his distress over the pre-planned attacks on Pakistan’s armed forces installations, labelling May 9 as the darkest day in the nation’s 75-year history. He asserted that the PTI had achieved what even Pakistan’s significant adversary, India, couldn’t accomplish in seven and a half decades.

Abdul Subhan Khan highlighted that while many political parties had faced mistreatment in Pakistan, none of their party workers had engaged in such acts of violence. He emphasized that although retaliatory actions were taken against the late Bacha Khan, the founder of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement, he never taught his workers’ such violent lessons, remaining committed to the principles of non-violence.

Furthermore, he cited examples such as Fatima Jinnah’s defeat against former dictator Ayub Khan due to election rigging, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s imprisonment and the ban on the National Awami Party during late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s era, and the exile of Nawaz Sharif by former dictator Pervez Musharraf. Despite these injustices, the workers of the Muslim League and PPP did not resort to similar acts of violence.

Abdul Subhan Khan concluded by expressing solidarity with the army, acknowledging their pivotal role as the guarantor of Pakistan’s survival. He condemned the burning and destruction of Radio Pakistan, a historical institution, and called for severe punishment for all those involved in these incidents.

Later, the ideological group of the Muslim League (N) staged a peaceful rally in front of the Press Club to demonstrate their solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Led by Abdul Subhan Khan, Humayun Khan, Salim Gul Daulatzai, and others, the rally attracted a large number of party workers who chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and voiced their discontent with Imran Khan and the PTI. The protesters dispersed peacefully after the rally.

