MEPCO recovers Rs 1.46b from permanent defaulters in current fiscal year

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Compa­ny (MEPCO) has recov­ered Rs 1.46 billion from 98,444 permanent de­faulters across the region during the current fiscal year 2022-23. According to Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad, the dues were recovered from dead defaulters in the form of dues/arrears of electricity bills during the first 10 months of the current financial year. The operation against default­ers was underway across the region without any discrimination under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. The teams have recovered Rs 362.1 million from 24885 permanent defaulters in Multan Cir­cle, Rs 142.8 million from 11,119 dead defaulters in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 111.7 million from 6782 default­ers in Vehari, Rs 191.3 mil­lion from 14473 defaulters in Bahawalpur, Rs 128.8 million from 8672 default­ers in Sahiwal, Rs 184.3 million from 8771 default­ers in Rahimyar Khan, Rs 178.6 million from 12400 defaulters in Muzaffar­garh, Rs 83.9 million from 3649 defaulters in Baha­walnagar and Rs76.5 mil­lion from 7693 permanent defaulters in Khanewal circle during July 2022 to April 2023.