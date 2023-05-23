Militants attack Hangu gas plant, leave six including four FC personnel martyred

A group of militants attacked a gas plant in Tall Tehsil of Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving at least four Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and two private security guards martyred, police said on Tuesday.

Police said terrorists attacked the private gas extraction plant in the mountainous region. After the incident, a heavy police contingent and Frontier Corps launched search operation in the area.

The militants targeted two wells - M-8 and M-10 - with heavy weapons including rocket propelled grenades.

According to a foreign news agency, up to 50 militants attacked the plant in the Hangu district near the Afghan border.

The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. No group has claimed responsibility.