Minister LG lays foundation stone of Rs2b Johar underpass

KARACHI   -   Sindh Minister for Local Govern­ment Syed Nasir Shah laid the foundation stone of Rs.2 billion Jauhar underpass at Johar Chowrangi here on Monday. Provincial Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Sindh CM’s Co­ordinator Shahzad Memon were also present on the occasion. Nasir Shah said that the underpass will be completed within a short pe­riod of time to improve traf­fic flow and travel facilities. He said that one kilometer of this underpass project will cost Rs2 billion. Later, talking to media on the oc­casion, Nasir Hussain Shah told a questioner that con­tact has been made with Jamaat-e-Islami, but we have not made any contact with Pakistan Trehreek-e-Insaaf. He said that the mayor will be from Kara­chi and all the PPP workers are eligible for the mayor. Karachi people remember Murtaza Wahab today, he added. He said that PPP has not made any final decision for the mayor yet.

