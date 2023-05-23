Tuesday, May 23, 2023
MUET management extends online admission forms submission date

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Monday extended the date for submission of online admission forms for admission in Bachelor’s Degree Programme upto May 27.

According to a university spokesperson, the candidates who desired to get admission in various disciplines of the Bachelor’s Degree Programme in Mehran University Jamshoro and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mir’s can submit online admission forms upto May 27, 2023. 

The pre-entry test of the candidates will be conducted in the third week of June 2023, the spokesperson informed.

